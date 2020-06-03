This 10,000-mAh power bank is almost as thin as the $10 bill it'll cost you

Omars

Cheapskate Rick and I often joke that power banks are a dime a dozen -- really good deals come fast and furious to the point that we're pretty selective about what ones we post on these pages. It's not hard to find a high-capacity portable charger that isn't just cheap, but has cool extra features as well. But sometimes we run across a power bank that comes close to literally costing a dime a dozen. Like this when you use discount code 8QQEHPFC at checkout. That's almost half-off the regular price of $19.

And I'm just getting started because the cheap price isn't even the battery's best feature. Just half an inch thick (1.35cm), it may well be the thinnest power bank you can buy. Overall, it measures 5.7 by 2.7 by .5 inches, plenty small enough to stack behind your phone if you need to play some Angry Birds while it charges. Moreover, the Omars has dual 5V/2.4A USB outputs, a Micro-USB input, and a USB-C port that can be used for input or output. All your bases are covered.

Finally, the power bank has a four-LED status light to let you know the battery's charge level, as well as overcharge, overheat and short-circuit protection internally. What's it missing? A flashlight, maybe? In my book, this power bank is a real gem.

