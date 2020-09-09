UXD

I love cheap solutions to real problems. If you're using your phone or tablet for Zoom meetings or other video calls, for example, you've no doubt discovered the need for some kind of stand. You've probably also discovered that the camera ends up too low, shooting at an unflattering upward angle.

Problem solved for a sawbuck: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller M.TKmoveteck-US has the with promo code C8X3AGLU. Regular price: $20.

This is compatible with pretty much any phone, and it should hold most tablets as well -- though if you have something really large, like a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you might have trouble with certain positions. I'd probably consider a different stand for that.

Unlike many stands, this one can adjust not only the angle of your device, but also the height: It has an arm that can extend around three inches. That's not much, but at least it'll bring your camera closer to eye level.

It can also fold up for easier travel. And it's backed by a 36-month warranty, which is impressive. (I could see where a hinge might start to give way after some use.)

Real problem, cheap solution. Love it. Your thoughts?

The Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds can be yours for $35

Sarah Tew/CNET

Speaking of meetings, looking for earbuds that sound great and also work well for calls? That's a good description of the Jabra Elite 65t, which debuted in early 2018 with a list price of $170. Yep, Jabra was positioning these as an original-AirPods alternative, one worth an extra $10.

More on that below. For now, today only, and while supplies last, Newegg has the , the lowest price I've ever seen. (Last time I wrote about the refurb option: $70.)

Two things you need to know. First, David Carnoy's Jabra Elite 65t review concluded thusly: "The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple's AirPods and are superior in some ways." (Just take note that they are not sweatproof.)

Second, the warranty terms here are unclear. When you buy a refurb directly from Jabra, you get one year. This is sold by the Jabra Online Store (via Newegg), so my guess is the same terms apply -- but I can't say that for certain. My advice: Call Newegg before you buy, just to confirm.

That warranty could prove important, as there are some known issues with left-earbud failure on this product. Theoretically, a refurb would have already addressed that issue, but that's why I advise checking on the warranty.

Now playing: Watch this: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over...

