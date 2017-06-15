I have one small problem with the AirPods: They don't stay in my ears super securely. I can walk around with them fine, but if I run to catch a train in the subway--or just run with them in general--I feel them start to slip out and have to slow down. Once, I caught one bud as it fell out of my ear.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some people I know can run with their AirPods--their ears are the right shape, the perfect AirPodian receptacles, God bless them. And the sweat-resistant AirPods are good to run with. Not only are they very light but their open design allows you to hear oncoming traffic. (On the downside, that open design becomes a hindrance for listening to music while walking the streets of a noisy city like New York).

I wrote previously about how you can buy a set of silicone covers to help keep Apple's wired EarPods in your ears. People have more problems with EarPods slipping out of their ears because the weight of the cords creates more downward pull and the buds' smooth plastic finish has no grip to it.

Over time those silicone cover options have grown to include ones like those from EarBuddyz that feature an integrated earhook or "sports fin." Other brands, such as Spigen and Earhoox make similar products that work with both EarPods and AirPods. They all cost around $10.

I've been using a set of the EarBuddyz and now have no problem running with the AirPods. They're locked in place and aren't going anywhere.

Sarah Tew/CNET



The only problem--and it's a big one--is that you have to take the earhooks off to get the AirPods back in their beautiful little dental-floss sized charging capsule.

The fix to that issue should be fairly simple: Someone needs to make a case for the AirPods' case that integrates a little pocket to store the earhooks. You can already buy cases to protect your AirPods case, so the addition of the pocket is all we need. I'm sure someone is working on it as I write this and will perhaps bundle it someday with a set of silicone fins for $20. Until then, I'll just have to store the EarBuddyz in a mini ziplock bag and I hope and I don't lose them like I hope I don't lose the AirPods.