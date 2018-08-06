On this podcast, we talk about:
- Why prices for new flagship phones are on the rise.
- T-Mobile's new, cheaper unlimited plan.
- A boot camp to reform teenage hackers.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Think your smartphone is expensive? Just you wait (The 3:59, Ep. 437)
