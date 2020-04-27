6 things we learned from the Avengers: Endgame watch party

Marvel

The Russo brothers' Avengers: Endgame quarantine watch party produced a stunning amount of behind-the-scenes goodies. In one of the unique pieces of footage, they tweeted the moment Brie Larson said hello to fellow superhero Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) on her first day as Captain Marvel.

"This was @brielarson's first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here's a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time," the Russo brothers tweeted Monday.

Larson filmed her Endgame scenes before Captain Marvel, setting her the unique challenge of portraying a fleshed-out superhero before going through her formative origin story.

Aside from that moment, the Russos dropped several Easter eggs, some of which we already knew -- like Community cameos -- as well as more never-before-seen footage captured by the Russos' personal cameras.

See six of the best details below, along with more sweet moments to come out of the watch party.

1. Chris Evans knew wielding Mjolnir would be epic



The Russos gave us a tiny insight into Chris Evans' reaction to learning that Cap would wield Thor's hammer -- and this was before the scene ended up blowing everyone's minds.

"It was early in development when we let him know he was going to pick up the hammer… needless to say he was psyched."

2. Captain America could have embodied the soul stone

At one point, the Russos floated the idea to make Cap the soul stone. "Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone... But that idea fell away rather quickly."

Replacing the soul stone with Captain America would have likely seen Cap sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos. His loss, along with Iron Man's, may have been too much to handle for some. Although others expected more heroes to bite the dust in the saga-ender anyway.

3. Reshooting the Winter Soldier elevator scene was much easier second time round

The "Hail Hydra" elevator scene went much more smoothly the second time round for Captain America -- and the Russos. In The Winter Soldier, Cap loses the tesseract, aka the vessel for the space stone, to Hydra operatives. In Endgame, Cap, having traveled back in time, tricks them into thinking he too hails Hydra and slyly struts off with the tesseract.

"We shot the original Winter Soldier elevator scene in 4 days," the Russos explained. Of the Endgame scene, they said, "This scene took about 3 hours… talking is easier to shoot than fighting..."

4. The original Hulk and Smart Hulk are one



We don't see the process by which Bruce Banner's Hulk takes the fixed state of Smart Hulk. "Does the original Hulk personality still live within Smart Hulk or is he gone now?" @joshtwitch asked the Russos.

Clarifying what happened to the mean green machine we once knew, the Russos answered, "The personality that now exists is a new entity… it is a merger of Bruce Banner and the Hulk."

5. Off-camera Old Captain America's antics are a spectacle to behold

The Russo brothers have clearly been saving up their own personal collection of behind-the-scenes clips for a rainy day.

One of the best of the bunch involves Chris Evans messing around in Old Captain America's garb -- a unique look of the athletic elderly.

6. Robert Downey Jr.'s last scene was 'I am Iron Man'

While we knew the scene in which Iron Man snaps his fingers and defeats Thanos was Downey Jr.'s final scene, here we get a look at the second-time round that scene was shot.

Initially, Iron Man didn't say anything when he dusted off Thanos, but after editor Jeff Ford suggested the genius line to bring Iron Man full circle, the cast and crew got back together to shoot the scene again, with the added line.

The Russos imply their footage of Downey Jr.'s last day on set is that day he reshot his final scene.

More from the watch party

The Russos unloaded a swathe of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and tidbits on filming.

Here's one of those sweet cast photos.

And here's a clip of Evans' final day of shooting, where he had to say goodbye for good to Cap after a decade of defining "America's Ass."

In this much lighter clip, Downey Jr. gives his carefully deliberated assessment of a scene featuring him and Chris Evans: "Naaailed it!" he says before they wrap shooting in New York.

"Here we are getting ready to shoot an Asgard scene at the stately cathedral in Durham. We had to wait for the choir rehearsal to finish…" the Russos tweeted.

"Here's some BTS from Joe's iPhone, walking through and planning out some of the shots for Hawkeye's time travel journey."

Here we have an unrecognizable Downtown Atlanta posing as Tokyo for filming.

Those kids who ask for the Hulk's autograph are really family members of the Russos (a cute but already known Easter egg).