Things get bloody in the new "American Gods" trailer

The cable and satellite network Starz releases a blood soaked trailer for its upcoming series "American Gods" that includes shots of Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Kristen Chenoweth as Easter and Crispin Glover as Mr. World.

"American Gods" is based off the Hugo and Nebula award-winning 2001 graphic novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It's a blend of fantasy, mythology and Americana that focuses on the impending battle between the dying Old Gods and New Gods assembled by conman, Mr. Wednesday (McShane).

The series is being made by Gaiman, Michael Green (one of the writers of "Logan") and Brian Fuller (executive producer of "Hannibal"). And if the trailer shows anything, it's that this show will be very bloody.

"American Gods" premieres on Starz on April 30.