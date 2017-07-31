Police in the Netherlands have reportedly arrested a gang they say stole over 500,000 euro (around $590,000) worth of iPhones from the back of a moving truck.

According to the Associated Press, five men allegedly removed the Apple devices from the back of a truck by driving up behind the vehicle on a highway late at night and clambering over the hood of their modified van.

Police say the men were arrested on Saturday at a holiday park in the Netherlands. The cops said they also found iPhones and the van said to be used in the theft. The gang is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Mashable reports that this isn't the first time the gang has attempted the "Fast & Furious"-style stunt -- officials say the men are allegedly wanted in connection with 17 similar incidents.

Apple and the Netherlands police did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.