Olala

Remember when earbuds had cords? I don't mean the cords connecting them to your phone; I mean the ones connecting them to each other. These days, it's all about "true wireless," meaning no cords, no-how. Think: AirPods.

Ah, but cords are not evil! They allow for better battery life, and they let your earbuds dangle from around your neck. You take a true-wireless earbud out of your ear, it has no place to go!

Chew on that while you're chewing on this: For a limited time, and while supplies last (quantities are limited, I can tell you), the Olala Bluetooth 4.1 Magnetic Sports Earphones are just $9.28 with promo code 2MVNP3PP. Regular price: $28.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

These are cheapies, no question. They're the earbuds you toss into your gym bag and don't worry about if they accidentally end up in the washing machine.

That said, they're decent on paper, with Bluetooth 4.1 and aptX support (the latter helping to keep audio and video in sync), magnetic 'buds that snap together (so they're not flopping all over when not in your ears), inline controls and a battery that's good for up to eight hours.

Average user rating: 4.2 stars, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta say they're all legit. I haven't tried these myself, so can't speak to the audio quality, but as long as they don't sound like AM radio, they're probably fine for the gym or treadmill or whatever.

Nine bucks! You could spend more -- potentially a lot more -- on sport earbuds (and be sure to check out CNET's roundup of the best sports headphones), but why?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Apple AirPods 2019 (Wireless Charging Case) $169 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.