These two Amazfit smartwatches are on sale for all-time low prices

Amazfit

The Amazfit GTR and GTS smartwatches debuted at the tail end of 2019 and have scarcely budged from their $180 and $150 list prices. For a limited time, however, both are on sale for the lowest prices to date. Should you consider either of them when you can get a smartwatch for as little as $18.45? That's up to you, of course, but the Amazfit models look and feel like premium products, and function accordingly.

Amazfit GTS: $130 (save $20)

First up, Amazon has the . It's not much of a savings, but still a decent price on a very nice watch.

The GTS looks a lot like the popular Amazfit Bip, which is to say it looks a lot like an Apple Watch. It's incredibly lightweight, though, with an absolutely stunning 1.65-inch AMOLED display. (That's roughly equivalent to 42mm.)

Like the Bip, the GTS offers heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking and all manner of notifications. Unlike the Bip, it's water-resistant to 5 ATM, meaning it's suitable for the shower and pool.

I did some brief testing back in December and liked it a lot, particularly the speed and consistency of the raise-to-wake feature and the smooth responsiveness of the onscreen menus. The Amazfit app lets you choose from a few dozen watch faces (some cool, some classy, some geeky), but you can also load one that includes a custom background (like, say, a photo of the family dog).

You may need to do some tinkering in that app to get things like notifications set up to your liking, but most settings are easy and intuitive.

Battery life is about on par with Amazfit's promise of 14 days, though lots of variables can impact power consumption. Of course, even if it manages only half that, it's a huge improvement over the Apple Watch and many others.

Amazfit GTR: $140 (save $40)

Amazfit

I'd been struggling to remember which watch was which, until I realized: The GTS has a square face, while the GTR is round. The latter is also gorgeous, definitely the looker of the two and a better bet for someone seeking a more traditional-looking wearable. And right now, Amazon has the . (Oddly, there's a shipping charge of $2.99.) The aluminum-alloy version is priced about $4 less and comes with free shipping, but at this writing Amazon shows only one left in stock.

The GTR is slightly thicker, with a slightly smaller display (though we're talking fractional differences here), but has one very impressive ace in the hole: a battery that's good for up to 24 days, according to Amazfit.

Beyond that, it's pretty similar to the GTS in terms of operation and capabilities -- which is to say it's easy to use and extremely versatile.

Between the two, I'd definitely pay $10 more to get the GTR. It's a much prettier watch, in my humble opinion, and the battery life is just bonkers.

Your thoughts?

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and include the GTR model. Removed expired bonus deal.

