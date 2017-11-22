These swanky Nintendo Switch cases aren't on sale for Black Friday

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

I was a fan of WaterField Designs' CitySlicker case for the Sony PlayStation Vita, so when I heard the San Francisco bag and case maker was selling new protective containers for the Nintendo Switch, I decided I'd better check them out. However this being Black Friday/Cyber Monday week, I was hoping WaterField might have some sort of sale that I could alert CNET readers to since its cases aren't cheap.

"Are you guys having any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales I can tie my post into?" I asked the company's PR rep via email.

"Sorry," she wrote back, "no sales or gimmicks -- just best quality Made in USA bags we can create for best prices we can afford. Sounds corny, but that's how we operate."

Ah, shucks. I tried.

Anyway, WaterField does make some nice Switch cases. With their full-grain leather and waxed canvas parts exteriors -- and plush interiors -- they're clearly more geared toward "professionals" and hipsters than kids. But judging from the people I see playing on the New York City, there are plenty of professionals who own Switches.

I'm still and fan of the CitySlicker ($79), but I'm also partial to the more minimalist Pouch ($50) and the new Arcade ($109), which is fairly compact but holds more accessories, though not the Switch Dock. To properly pack that dock and additional accessories you'd need the Multiplayer Pro case ($149). All the cases are available in a few different colors and WaterField does offer an international shipping option.

Unfortunately, I can't offer you any deals at this time. But at least you don't have to worry about rushing out to buy any of this stuff right now because it's on sale.