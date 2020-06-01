These single and dual dashcams start at $52 and have never been cheaper

Vantrue

Even though you might not be driving a lot right now, the pandemic won't last forever. And when the world returns to normal -- which it will -- you can rely on dashcams to record everything going on in front of your vehicle, whether it's an erratic driver or a meteor shower raining fireballs from the sky. As a general rule, dashcams are awesome for ride-hailing drivers, particularly dual-camera models that can record the action both outside and inside the car. And you know what? Father's Day is just a few weeks away, and this is the sort of gift that has "dad" written all over it. Just sayin'.

Vantrue Right now -- while supplies last -- the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is $52 when you apply promo code CNETVTN1 at checkout. Typically it's priced at $80, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. Even for a dashcam, this model is tiny. It measures just 2.5 by 1.5 by 0.9 inches and is designed to suction-cup to your windshield. Feature-wise, it has a full 1,920x1,080p HD resolution, night-vision capabilities, time-lapse recording and loop recording.

Vantrue Also on sale: Right now you can get the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam for $120 with discount code CNETVTN2 at checkout. If you're a rides-hailing driver, this dashcam is custom-made for you, with both forward- and rear-facing cameras. They can both record video simultaneously. Both are full HD and employ IR LEDs for enhanced night recording. In addition, the N2 includes loop recording, collision detection and optional hard-wired motion detection.

