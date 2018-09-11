These robots can play electrifying techno music

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti

Robots may be great for replacing manual human labor or serving as companions. Turns out they can also crank out some awesome beats.

Moritz Simon Geist uses sonic robots to make techno music. The small machines all create clicking or whirring sounds that together form catchy tunes.

Geist makes his "instruments" in a workshop in Dresden, Germany, according to Wired. Some are made from everyday tools like screwdrivers, while others use 3D-printed parts and metal pieces.

"I wanted something I could touch," he told Wired. "So I built my own instruments."

When Geist's upcoming EP called The Material Turn comes out in October, it'll feature four songs that were fully created using instruments he made, such as a droning guitar and percussive beat machines made from hard drives, according to Wired.

"Robots and techno—I mean, come on," he told Wired. "It's machine music."