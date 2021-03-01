These Qi wireless charging pads are on clearance for just $5 each

If you own a phone that supports wireless charging, it's time to start deploying wireless charging pads in all the strategic locations: bedside, desk, end table and so on. This is not an expensive proposition -- not today, anyway. I've got two pretty sweet deals on Qi (pronounced "chee") pads -- one for phones, one for AirPods.

I've also included a couple of AC-adapter and car-charger options, as these pads are both BYO USB port.

As always, these are available for a limited time, and while supplies last.

Lecone Amazon seller: LeconeDirect Price: $5 with promo code VYMIEL4M This is pretty great, and not just because it supports fast charging speeds of up to 10 watts (with a compatible AC adapter, not included). No, admiration comes from the 3.3-foot charging cable, which is integrated and wraps up inside the pad. That makes this especially great for travel. Note that this code should work with any of the four available colors (another nice little perk; the vast majority of these things are basic black).

Lecone Amazon seller: LeconeDirect Price: $5 with promo code ZMOBVMCD Why bother with a dedicated charging pad for your AirPods when you can use just about any standard pad, including the one above? Simple: Maybe your other pad is busy charging your phone. Plus, this one is super-compact and designed specifically for AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro. On a larger pad, it can be tricky to position the AirPods case "just so" to actually start it charging. Worth noting: This pad should work even if your AirPods case is inside a protective case, so long as it's 4mm thick or less.

HONOT US Amazon seller: HONOT US If you don't mind going the no-brand route, here's a simple two-pack of wall plugs, each with a Quick Charge 3.-compatible Type-A USB port. That'll work for either of the aforementioned Qi pads; this covers you in case you decide to buy both.

Aukey Amazon seller: Aukey Direct Price: $7.69 with on-page 10%-off coupon and promo code BFTJH5VD Aukey's impressive little power-port plug serves up two USB ports: One Type-A Quick Charge and one USB-C with Power Delivery. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 2,300 buyers, so, yeah, it gets the job done on the run.

