These PlayStation Nikes will level up your sneaker game

The self-lacing Nikes from "Back To The Future 2" are arguably the most famous kicks among geeks, but a new pair of Nikes will pique the interest of the gamers among us, and you won't need a DeLorean to get one.
Nike and Sony on Saturday unveiled the PlayStation variant of Nike's PG-2 sneaker, one that's backed by NBA star Paul George. As you can see, it's pretty damn fly.
The basketball shoe is logo central: In addition to the Nike swoosh, there are PlayStation and PG brandings that light up and pulsate, just like the PS4's power light. You'll see the familiar Square, Circle, X and Triangle colour scheme in the bottom lace holes, and in the the left shoe's back heel houses a PlayStation Network barcode, which you can redeem for a Paul George PS4 theme.
"I consider myself one of the biggest gamers in the NBA," George said in a press release of the collaboration. "Ever since getting my PS2 for Christmas as a kid, my game has gone with me wherever I go, so working with PlayStation was something that felt inevitable."
The shoes will go on sale on Feb. 10 for $110, far less than the $720 self-tying kicks. No word on international availability or pricing, but that converts to about £80 or AU$140.
