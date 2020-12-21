These Phiaton noise-canceling headphones run for over 40 hours and are now 20% off

Phiaton

Noise-canceling headphones have become so plentiful -- and so good -- that there's hardly any reason to buy headphones without active noise canceling anymore. But before you plunk down $549 on Apple's AirPods Max, know that there are many more affordable (and arguably better) alternatives. Case in point: Phiaton's snazzy 900 Legacy headphones usually cost $250 and offer some great features and performance. And right now, you can get the when you apply promo code Holiday20 at checkout. That's a healthy 20% off.

The 900 Legacy headphones haven't been reviewed by CNET, but they have solid scores online, with some promising comments from Amazon reviewers. Sound quality aside, one of the headphones' signature features is their excellent battery life. They run for as long as 43 hours between charges, and if you need power in a hurry, a 10-minute quick charge gives you four solid hours of playtime.

The Legacy headphones also have smart play and pause -- they know when they're being worn and can start and stop the audio for you -- plus you can use the headphones in wired mode if the battery does quit on you. If you're looking for solid noise-canceling headphones, Phiaton can get you there for less than half the cost of the AirPods Max.

