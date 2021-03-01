These Phiaton noise-canceling headphones run for 43 hours and are now $180, lowest price ever

Phiaton

Noise-canceling headphones have become so plentiful -- and so good -- that there's hardly any reason to buy headphones without active noise canceling anymore. But before you plunk down $549 on Apple's AirPods Max, know that there are many more affordable (and arguably better) alternatives. Case in point: Phiaton's snazzy 900 Legacy headphones usually list for $250 and offer some great features and performance. And right now, you can get the when you apply promo code Phiatonmom20 at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model by a $20 margin.

The 900 Legacy headphones haven't been reviewed by CNET, but they have solid scores online, with some promising comments from Amazon reviewers and elsewhere. Sound quality aside, one of the headphones' signature features is their excellent battery life. The company says they run for as long as 43 hours between charges, and if you need power in a hurry, a 10-minute quick charge gives you 4 solid hours of playtime.

The Legacy headphones also have smart play and pause -- they know when they're being worn and can start and stop the audio for you -- plus you can use the headphones in wired mode if the battery does quit on you. If you're looking for solid noise-canceling headphones, it looks like Phiaton can get you there for less than half the cost of the AirPods Max.

This article was originally published last year. It has been updated with the latest deal.

