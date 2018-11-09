Srhythm

Today's deal is a rerun, but my favorite kind: Popular product, lower price. Back in September, many readers jumped on this at $42. And if you were among them, um, maybe just skip down to the bonus deals? Nothing to see here. 😀

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, the gold standard is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. But, man, that $349 price tag. (For what it's worth, here's the best Black Friday deal I've found on that.) Do you really have to pay that much for comfy, quiet listening?

You do not: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Srhythm NC25 wireless ANC headphones for $36 with promo code MSY4KBB6. (Tested and verified at 6:45 a.m. PT.) They normally sell for $60 -- and, again, ran $42 last time out.

If you want my deep-dive review of the NC25, head back to that original post. Here, I'll just recap it and add some new thoughts.

To my ears, these headphones sound good. The active noise-canceling (ANC) capabilities work well. The battery life is an impressive 16 hours, and Srhythm has wisely extended the warranty to one year (up from the original, disappointing, three months).

As before, Fakespot and ReviewMeta are at odds when it comes to vetting the user reviews, which now number about two dozen. My review remains the same: Don't expect a Bose-level listening experience, but do expect a surprisingly decent one -- especially considering the price.

Great gift item, too.

Now playing: Watch this: How to choose the right headphones

Tomtop

Bonus deal: The other day I shared an unbelievably good drone deal. Today I bring you two unbelievably good drone deals -- both from Tomtop (again), both from Tomtop's US warehouse (meaning delivery should be fairly quick).

First up, a fantastic option for first-time fliers and younger pilots: The JXD 532 LED mini-drone for $11.99 shipped. I've flown this one before. It has super-cool LED lighting, built-in blade guards and a small, simple remote. It's definitely best for indoor use, but can certainly fly outside on calm days.

Second, another personal favorite: The Visuo XS809W foldable drone for $22.99 -- way below the best price I've seen. (I think the previous best was around $38.) This one has folding arms and a great remote, one with actual labeled buttons. You'd be surprised how rare that is. It also has a camera, but a pretty lousy one. Mostly it's just a blast to fly, and it's large enough to handle a bit of outdoor breeze.

I continue to be blown away by how much drone fun you can have for so little cash.

Bonus deal No. 2: Make sure you don't miss Day 5 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals. Available through this weekend only, you can save $150 on a Nectar mattress -- and score two free pillows to boot.

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!