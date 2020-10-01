CNET también está disponible en español.

These new UE earbuds will mold to the shape of your ears

Light activated gel will let these new buds mold to your ear in under sixty seconds.

A newly announced set of earbuds from Ultimate Ears is boasting "instant custom fit" for customers with all ear shapes and sizes. Using light-activated gel to mold to your ears, then harden into a perfect fit, UE Fits will arrive this fall for an introductory price of $250.

UE says Fits will bring 8 hours of battery life, along with another 12 when using the charging case. In addition, the company says, "Premium single dynamic 10mm drivers [will] provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass."

The earbuds will come in three colors -- gray, lilac and navy -- and are sweat-resistant with an IPX3 rating.

UE Fits are available for preorder here.

The UE Fits have an unusual elongated design.

