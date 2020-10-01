A newly announced set of earbuds from Ultimate Ears is boasting "instant custom fit" for customers with all ear shapes and sizes. Using light-activated gel to mold to your ears, then harden into a perfect fit, UE Fits will arrive this fall for an introductory price of $250.
UE says Fits will bring 8 hours of battery life, along with another 12 when using the charging case. In addition, the company says, "Premium single dynamic 10mm drivers [will] provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass."
The earbuds will come in three colors -- gray, lilac and navy -- and are sweat-resistant with an IPX3 rating.
UE Fits are available for preorder here.
Discuss: These new UE earbuds will mold to the shape of your ears
