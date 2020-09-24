These Mpow wireless sport earphones are on sale for just $11

Mpow

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but some aren't great for exercise. They can fall out of your ears or get knocked loose, sending them flying. And they have to be held or pocketed when you take them out; there's no place for them to just hang. For those reasons and more, I sometimes prefer old-school "regular wireless" earbuds -- at least for working out.

And, wow, this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Mpow Tech has the when you clip the on-page $4-off coupon and then apply promo code 33T7ZHQ4. It's good only for the red color. And it's the lowest price ever.

These snazzy-looking earbuds are joined by a flat cord, meaning one or both can just dangle around your neck when not in use. Mpow supplies four ear-tip sizes to help you get the best fit (remember, you want a snug seal) and ear hooks so the 'buds can't go flying.

They're IPX7-rated waterproof and able to pair with two different devices, always a nice perk. I especially like the large, raised, separated volume buttons on top; so many earbuds have tiny, flush, underside buttons that are just impossible to navigate by touch. Similarly, the big red multifunction button is on the side, impossible to confuse for volume controls.

These earbuds have been around awhile, at least according to the whopping 38,000-plus user reviews (which average out to 4.4 stars). It's possible this same listing previously applied to a different product, but certainly the most recent ratings are extremely positive.

Eleven bucks? You really can't go wrong.

