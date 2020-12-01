Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday is over but a slew of Black Friday and Cyber Monday meal kit deals are still alive and well. This might be the best time ever to try one and knowing that many restaurants are closed due to coronavirus precautions, learning to cook is as important a survival skill as ever. There are some truly excellent ongoing Cyber Monday discounts, starting at just $2.49 per serving for certain subscriptions. Companies such as EveryPlate, Blue Apron, HelloFresh and Home Chef are ready to send perfectly portioned, ready-to-cook dinners to your doorstep, at per-serving prices that often beat what you'd pay dining out. Some are offering as much as $100 off your first few boxes for Cyber Monday.

Read more: The best Black Friday kitchen deals still available: Instant Pot, Nespresso, Always Pan, Keurig and more

Seven meal kit companies, in particular, are offering big Cyber Monday deals right now. Daily Harvest healthy prepared meal delivery (not a traditional meal kit) is also offering a very good buy one box of meals, get one free offer. I'll update this list as more pop up on my radar or the deals change. Which one is best? I've tried most of them and they're all pretty darn good, with slight differences to consider depending on your budget, diet, taste and kitchen skill level. You can check out CNET's roundup of the best meal-kit delivery services and best healthy food delivery services for a more detailed, er, taste. Worth noting that most meal kit companies also let you pause or cancel anytime so the risk and commitment of signing up for a meal kit service is minimal. All this makes these Cyber Monday meal kit deals that much more attractive but they won't be around for long.

In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which ones and what you liked or didn't like.

Read more: The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals still available: Keurig, Instant Pot, Nespresso, Always Pan and more

HelloFresh HelloFresh has more total meal kit selections than any other service and most of them are pretty easy to prepare. Want to learn more? Check out our recent deep-dive review of HelloFresh. The popular meal kit company is swinging in with a big Cyber Monday deal that amounts to $90 off your first five boxes, including $42 off your first box plus free shipping. That means you'll be cooking up a storm for a teensy $4.71 per serving. (HelloFresh meals are about $7.50-$9 per serving without the deal.)

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthily without ever having to learn to cook. Sign up and you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and snacks. Daily Harvest meals are chock-full of healthy, organic ingredients and trendy superfoods like kabocha squash, kale, berries and avocado. All you have to do is blend or heat and eat. Right now, when you buy one Daily Harvest box and use promo code CYBERWEEK2020 you'll get a box of equal value for free. That's a darn good deal, I must say. One for you and one for someone on your shopping list, perhaps?

EveryPlate EveryPlate is one of the best meal kit services for families sticking to a budget. You won't see a lot of haute cuisine, but I've tried its pork sloppy joes and its chicken and linguine in a tomato cream sauce. All the meals I tried were delicious, easy to prepare and light on the wallet. For Cyber Week, things are getting even cheaper: You can score meal kits that break down to just $2.49 per serving. (No, that's not a typo!) Once you click this exclusive link you'll have 30 minutes to claim the offer so you might want to think it over first or check out a sample menu here.

Shelby Brown/CNET Blue Apron offers two- and four-serving boxes with two to three or two to four recipes per week, respectively. Prices range from $7.49 to $10 a serving, depending on how much you order, with shipping included free with all orders except the two-person, two-recipe option. There's no promo code for this offer; just click the orange Redeem Offer button at the top and you'll save $80 over the course of your first four boxes.

Brandy Yowell As fate would have it, I just tried Gobble for the first time. It's quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I received, Yankee pot roast and cacio e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are normally a flat $12 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience. Right now, when you sign up for the two-person plan with three meals per week you'll get your first six meals for just $36.

Home Chef I love Home Chef for its highly customizable meal kits and comfort food recipes with a healthy bent that are easy to prepare. Home Chef is also one of the more affordable meal kit companies -- starting at $7 per serving -- and even more so if you sign up this week. Now through Dec. 4, Home Chef is offering $90 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. That's $30 off the first two boxes (!) and $15 off both the third and fourth. If you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give Home Chef a go. You can pause or cancel anytime, so the risk is low.

Purple Carrot Good news, vegans: Purple Carrot sends only plant-based meals, and code PURPLE20 not only saves you $20 on your first box, but also provides a donation to Feeding America. Plans start at $10 a serving; shipping is included free even with the lower-frequency plans.

Sun Basket Sun Basket is a little pricier than some of the other services, with meals ranging from $11-$13 per serving -- but in return you're getting strictly organic, non-GMO fare. And the $35 discount definitely makes your first box more affordable, and it nets you your choice of four items from its extensive snack menu of things like chips, veggies and chocolate bars. Use the link below, then click Activate Offer to get the discount and freebies.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after, unless you want to continue). You can see which service you like best and get supercheap takeout-style meals for weeks at a time.

Your thoughts?

More food service recommendations

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.