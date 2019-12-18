These last-minute Jabra deals are perfect holiday gift items

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Jabra and Rakuten must be breaking out the eggnog, because with just a few days of holiday shopping left in 2019, there are a few great last-minute audio deals. Jabra has a trip of deals right now, all 20% off using a coupon code at checkout -- two versions of the Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds and a pair of wireless ANC headphones. All three pair are factory refurbished. But before you back away slowly, remember that they get inspected and cleaned, and in the case of earbuds, the ear tips are replaced. If you've been looking to refresh your personal audio, now is the time. Or, you know, you could always give one of these as a gift.

Sarah Tew/CNET We're always on the lookout for solid, affordable alternatives to the pricey Apple AirPods, and when CNET's David Carnoy reviewed the Jabra Elite Active 65t earlier this year, he declared them the best alternative to AirPods you can buy. These are IP56 rated true wireless earbuds, with a 5-hour battery life. Right now, you can get a refurbished pair for $14 off the usual price of $70 when you use promo code 4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN at checkout -- and get $6.60 back in points as well. Read our Jabra Elite Active 65t review.

CNET The Titanium Black version of the Jabra Elite Active 65t is also on sale for the same price. Be sure to apply the 20% coupon code 4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN at checkout to get refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t Titanium Black earbuds for $56 along with $6.60 back in Rakuten points. Read our Jabra Elite Active 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sony and Bose seem to hog most of the limelight when it comes to active noise-canceling headphones, but there are a handful of other solid contenders as well. Like the Jabra Elite 85h, which is a solid performer despite being less expensive than the competition. And right now, thanks to a 20% off discount code, you can snag a set of refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t for just $119 and get $16.39 back in points. Just be sure to apply coupon code 4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN at checkout. Read our Jabra Elite 85h review.

