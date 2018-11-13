BlitzWolf

Last month I shared a deal on the BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 wire-free earbuds -- and it was so popular, the vendor ran out of stock in short order.

Good news: It's back! And a buck cheaper! For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 wire-free earbuds for $33.99 with promo code 32JTRBPI. Regular price: $49.99.

I've now had the chance to use these regularly for several weeks, and I like them just as much as I did at first. Allow me to recap the basics: Much like Apple AirPods, these earbuds travel in a charging case until needed. Flip open the lid and they immediately power on and pair with each other and your phone.

When you're done with them, just set them back in the case and shut the lid. That auto-on, auto-off simplicity is a big part of why I really dig these.

Read my original review for more details. The bottom line is that I like these enough that they're now my go-to earphones for around the house and the gift I'm buying for just about everyone I know.

Now playing: Watch this: How to choose the right headphones

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!