These gift cards are the super-last-minute way to save the holidays: Disney Plus, Apple, Netflix and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you still need to buy some thoughtful last-minute gifts, don't despair. Gift cards and online subscription services are two of the easiest -- but most appreciated -- eleventh-hour gift ideas you can get. Many are available on Amazon, but wherever you go to buy them, you can generally dial in whatever you want to pay, so they can accommodate a wide range of budgets. And right now, one gift card in particular -- -- is offering a deal so you pay 20% less than face value for the card. Now that's a deal.

Whether you're looking to give a practical gift like groceries or something more entertaining, such as a subscription to Netflix or Disney Plus, your last-minute shopping can all be done almost instantly from the comfort of your home. If there's time, you can opt to deliver many of these in person, but the safer bet is to choose email delivery, which you can do with nearly all of these options.

Need more ideas? We've also rounded up a slew of easy and inexpensive last-minute gifts you can print or email, that include better-than-you'd expect options like the chance to drive a real racecar or become a real Scottish lord or lady.

So with no further ado, here is a handful of last-minute gift card ideas for everyone on your holiday list.

Apple The best Apple gift is the new AirPods Max or an M1-chip-powered MacBook Air. But Apple gift cards are great too, so whomever you give it to can spend it on whatever they like. You can specify any amount and Apple will deliver your gift card by mail or email.

This is the most versatile gift card of them all: without too much exaggeration, Amazon sells just about everything. They're available at price point options between $1 and $2,000, and while the easiest way to deliver an Amazon gift card is to let Amazon do it via email, you can send your gift by mail or in-person as well.

Disney/Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Disney Plus gives you access to the near entirety of the Disney entertainment universe -- including Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, "classic" Disney titles and the full Star Wars library. That includes The Mandalorian, the instant hit that brought Baby Yoda to the world. Plus there's the full library of The Simpsons, too. The cost is $6.99 per month, but preordering 12 months of the service brings the price down to $70 -- or just $5.83 per month. Because it supports four simultaneous streams and seven discreet user profiles, it's a great gift for most families. You can buy Disney Plus for yourself, or give Disney Plus as a gift. Read our Disney Plus review.

Fandango Now Actual movie theaters are off the menu for months to come, so give the gift of a home movie with a Fandango Now gift card. Even better, you can get 20% off any order of $25 or more when you use promo code DECFLASH20 at checkout, so it's like getting free money. Of course, Fandango Now can deliver your gift via email, which is all but essential at this late date.

Netflix Netflix's HD streaming plan costs $14 per month, and the Premium plan that includes 4K streaming is now $18, so anyone would appreciate a little discount from the monthly bill. You can give Netflix gift cards in $25 increments or enter a custom amount. Want to pay for someone's premium service for three months? Just write in $54.

Sephora Sephora gift cards make the perfect gift for a friend or family member who loves beauty products. They can be used to buy cosmetics, perfumes and skincare products, and are available in denominations from $25 to $250.

Starbucks Starbucks gift cards make simple and effective last-minute gifts: Use a Starbucks gift card to procure beans, snacks, baked goods or cups of coffee. Available as a physical card or via email, dollar options range from $10 to $100 or any custom amount.

Why drive when you can be driven? You can give the gift of Uber (which admittedly hasn't been as useful in 2020 as in years past) as well as Uber Eats (which has become super useful in 2020). You can get your gift card emailed instantly in denominations from $25 to $100, or any specific amount up to $200.

Amazon With more than 450 store locations in the US, Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a handy source for groceries and prepared foods. Pick from a variety of designs in denominations from $25 to $200.

This article was first published last year. It has been updated with the latest gift cards and deals.