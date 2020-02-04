These Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless speakers are fit for an audiophile and are now 54% off

Dynaudio

As a general rule, you can have Bluetooth speakers or you can have speakers that sound great; it's rare that you can have both at the same time. That's what's so remarkable about the Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless bookshelf speakers: they sound amazing -- good enough to satisfy audiophiles and serve as speakers for active listening, not just background music. When CNET spent some time listening to the Dynaudio Xeo 2 speakers shortly after they were released, they still carried a $1,500 price tag. These days, they're regularly available for about $800, but right now you can do significantly better. World Wide Stereo is offering a pair of Dynaudio Xeo 2 speakers for just $679 if you use discount code CNET at checkout.

The Dynaudio Xeo 2 speakers have their own integrated digital audio converter and 65-watt amplifier built in. Combined with Bluetooth, you can wirelessly play audio from your favorite devices -- the speakers can receive high-quality aptX Bluetooth in case you have devices that support it. But the speakers also have wired audio inputs, so you can route music from any standard stereo components. The speakers output through one-inch soft dome tweeters and six-inch woofers.

Yes, $679 is more than standard Cheapskate fare, but if you're serious about your audio and have the cash to spare, this is a great value. If World Wide Stereo should happen to sell out before you get there, you can also nab a pair of Dynaudio Xeo 2 speakers on Amazon for $699 -- just $20 more than at World Wide Stereo -- by applying the $100-off coupon on the product page.

What do you think of audiophile gear like the Dynaudio Xeo 2? Would you consider something like this, or is a Sonos One about as expensive as your stereo gear is likely to get? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

