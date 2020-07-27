These dual band mesh Wi-Fi routers cover up to 4,500 sq. ft. and are up to 40% off

Meshforce

Mesh networks exist to solve a Wi-Fi problem so common that virtually everyone has experienced it: Dead zones. A single Wi-Fi router faces an uphill battle to squirt wireless signals into every nook and cranny of your house, but a mesh router uses multiple satellite stations to extend coverage everywhere. Two Meshforce routers are on sale at Amazon right now, so you can pick the one that works best for you and save between 33% and 40% in the process.

Meshforce The Meshforce M1 is a 3-piece satellite system with dual-band WI-Fi coverage you can get for just $89 when you apply the coupon on the product page and also use discount code MQYYETCO at checkout. It's regularly priced $149. Inventory is low, though, and the M1 may sell out fast. Meshforce estimates that you can get about 4,500 square feet of coverage out of the box, and you can add as many as six additional Meshforce satellites to continue building out the network to a maximum of 10,000 square feet. The M1 satellites can muster up to 100Mbps when you plug a device into the router's Ethernet port. The network also includes features like a guest network and parental controls, all easily managed from the mobile app.

Meshforce Usually $159, the Meshforce M3 is a dual-band Wi-Fi router system that includes a primary Wi-Fi point and two plug-in Dots, which look sort of like Wi-Fi extenders, but aren't -- they're mesh network nodes that keep your whole network on the same SSID. This package is $107 when you apply the coupon on the product page and also use discount code MQCNET20 at checkout. The main difference between this M3 and the M1 up above is that this network delivers Gigbit Ethernet when you wire a device directly to the M3 base station (the M1 is limited to 100Mbps). The Dot satellites also don't have quite the same range, so this one tops out around 4,000 square feet. You can add up to six Dots to extend the network though. The M3 supports features like a guest network and parental controls, all easily managed from the mobile app.

