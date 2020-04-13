CNET también está disponible en español.

These dirt-cheap true wireless earbuds aren't bad for $16

Looking for supercheap true wireless earbuds? This set from Funcl is down to a new low price.

Before I left the office last month, I tried out a pair of really cheap truly wireless earbuds from Funcl. They've been sporadically on sale for $20 and now they're down to a shockingly low price of $16 on Amazon

I'm not going to tell you that the Funcl W1S are all that great, particularly when it comes to sound quality. The Earfun Free ($50) sound significantly better, with better clarity and deeper bass. But the Funcl models sound OK for their low price and are sweat-resistant, too. They also pack Bluetooth 5.0 and 4-5 hours of battery life on a single charge (the charging case gives you another 3 charges). They fit my ears fine. You can also make calls with them, just don't expect business-class performance.

Again, as long as you keep your expectations in check as far as sound quality goes, these are definitely worth checking out if you want a pair of dirt cheap true wireless headphones.

Last year, CNET's Rick Broida wrote up a pair of Funcl Airpods lookalikes (he's a fan of the Funcl brand name, which he said, "Sounds like a clever spin on 'funky,' but also how you'd describe a 'fun uncle.'"). I'm a little less enamored with it. But that model was $49 with a discount code. Compared to this model's price, that seems downright expensive. 