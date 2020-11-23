These artistic iPhone cases are only $12.50 for Black Friday

Brooklyn-based Casely makes "cute and protective" cases, with a variety of graphic artists behind their designs. They're more affordable than Casetify's trendy cases, for example, with the Casely site currently offering 50% off all cases while supplies last for Black Friday. I found them to be perfectly well built -- they don't seem cheap at all.
I liked some of the samples I got, but the truth is there are plenty more designs that will catch your eye once you hit the site. The cases usually cost $25, but the discount brings the price down to $12.50, or $17.50 for the tougher "bold" version with added drop protection. Shipping is free with orders over $20.
