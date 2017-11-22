These are the Monoprice Black Friday deals

Enlarge Image Monoprice

I think of Monoprice as the internet's Radio Shack. The company carries everything from HDMI cables and home-theater speakers to mobile chargers and 3D printers -- many of them Monoprice-branded, some absolutely revered by customers.

You can already find a variety of Black Friday deals on the Monoprice site, but there will be more. For starters, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Monoprice will take 20 percent off "almost everything" on the site.

You'll also be able to get free shipping on select 3D printers -- and a chance to order Monoprice's new Mini Delta 3D printer for $160. (It's not due to officially launch until next April, so think of this as an early-adopter sale.)

Here's a look at some notable items available right now, with a few that are scheduled to go on sale starting tomorrow.

Have you found any other Monoprice deals worth sharing? You know the drill: hit the comments!

