These are the Monoprice Black Friday deals

I think of Monoprice as the internet's Radio Shack. The company carries everything from HDMI cables and home-theater speakers to mobile chargers and 3D printers -- many of them Monoprice-branded, some absolutely revered by customers.
You can already find a variety of Black Friday deals on the Monoprice site, but there will be more. For starters, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Monoprice will take 20 percent off "almost everything" on the site.
You'll also be able to get free shipping on select 3D printers -- and a chance to order Monoprice's new Mini Delta 3D printer for $160. (It's not due to officially launch until next April, so think of this as an early-adopter sale.)
Here's a look at some notable items available right now, with a few that are scheduled to go on sale starting tomorrow.
- 27-inch 4K ActiveHDR Desktop Monitor with Aluminum Bezel - $250, plus free shipping (reg. $400)
- 25 Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth - $100, plus free shipping (reg. $140)
- Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Subwoofer - $140, plus free shipping (reg. $180)
- Monoprice Wireless Charger, 1A - $8.49, plus free shipping (reg. $10)
- CanSolo Bluetooth Speaker (Oak/Tan) - $40, plus free shipping (reg. $100)
- Monolith 2x200 Watts Per Channel Two-Channel Home Theater Stereo Power Amplifier - $800 (reg. $1,000)
- Monolith 5x200 Watts Per Channel Multi-Channel Home Theater Power Amplifier - $1,099 (reg. $1,299.90)
- Monolith 3x200 Watts Per Channel Multi-Channel Home Theater Power Amplifier - $899 (reg. $1,099.90)
- 5 pairs Of High-Quality Gold Plated Speaker Banana Plugs - $4.57 (reg. $5.49)
- MP Intelligent High Suction, Self-Docking, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - $100
- Monolith M560 Planar Headphones - $150, plus free shipping (reg. $200)
Have you found any other Monoprice deals worth sharing? You know the drill: hit the comments!
