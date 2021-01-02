These are the droid-themed headphones your kids are looking for

Daily Steals

Say what you will about the latest trilogy of Star Wars films, BB-8 remains a hit with adults and kids alike. If you'd like to delight your Star Wars-loving youngling with BB-8-themed headphones, here's your chance. Usually priced around $24, you can get these at Daily Steals when you use the exclusive promo code CNETBB8 at checkout. That bags you these headphones for around half the price at Amazon. They sold for $13 at Walmart, but are currently sold out there.

The headphones are sold by iHome, a fairly well-known brand, and this model has good reviews online (though keep in mind that they are sub-$15 cans aimed at kids, so don't expect stellar audio). Even so, they have an integrated mic for online gaming and taking calls when connected to a phone.

