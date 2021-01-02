Flash, FarmVille end with 2020 Tech we lost in 2020 Transparent OLED Second stimulus check Tesla Holiday Update PS5 restock updates Wonder Woman 1984
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These are the droid-themed headphones your kids are looking for

iHome's Star Wars headphones sport BB-8 on the earcups and are currently 50% off.

ihome
Daily Steals

Say what you will about the latest trilogy of Star Wars films, BB-8 remains a hit with adults and kids alike. If you'd like to delight your Star Wars-loving youngling with BB-8-themed headphones, here's your chance. Usually priced around $24, you can get these Star Wars BB-8 Over the Ear Headphones for $12 at Daily Steals when you use the exclusive promo code CNETBB8 at checkout. That bags you these headphones for around half the price at Amazon. They sold for $13 at Walmart, but are currently sold out there. 

See it at Daily Steals

The headphones are sold by iHome, a fairly well-known brand, and this model has good reviews online (though keep in mind that they are sub-$15 cans aimed at kids, so don't expect stellar audio). Even so, they have an integrated mic for online gaming and taking calls when connected to a phone. 

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.