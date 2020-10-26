Deal Savings Price





The new iPhones were unveiled earlier this month, and -- for the first time -- they don't include headphones in the box. It's a good thing, then, that Apple's AirPod true wireless earbuds have never been more affordable. The current version of the AirPods will cost you $159 (with the standard charging case) or $199 (with the wireless charging case) at the Apple Store, while the AirPods Pro -- with active noise cancellation and better sound quality -- will set you back $249.

We've seen the day-to-day price on those earbuds inch downward over the last few months, but in the aftermath of Amazon's Prime Day sale, which ended on Oct. 14, there are no notable deals on Apple's family of AirPods. Right now, it's business as usual at Amazon and all the other major retailers.

But that's far from the end of the story. Black Friday is right around the corner, and at least one early Black Friday sale will be offering the best price we've ever seen on the standard AirPods with wired charging case: Walmart will be selling the AirPods for $99 starting Nov. 4, which is little more than a week or so away.

The moral of the story is that deals are coming for all Apple AirPods products, sooner rather than later. This is an especially bad time to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro, so we'd recommend sticking it out for a few weeks until Black Friday sales season is in full swing. I guarantee you'll see irresistible deals on both AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 recently at Woot, but that instantly sold out. Now the best price on Apple's current top of the line noise-canceling true wireless earbuds is $200. That's still pricey, but at least it's $20 less than Amazon and $50 off what you'll pay at the Apple Store.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $39 savings versus the Apple Store price.

The standard AirPods with the wired charging case is back at $129 on Amazon. We know it'll be selling for $99 -- its lowest price ever -- at Walmart on Nov. 4, so you should absolutely wait until then to buy these.

