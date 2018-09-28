Coupons.com

In some parallel universe, the folks behind National Donut Day got together with the folks behind National Coffee Day and made them the same damn day. Alas, in our reality, they're spread far apart.

Still, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the world's favorite beverage, and that's what we're going to do tomorrow, Sept. 29. In fact, you can celebrate in one of my favorite ways: With discounts and freebies.

Barsetto

Just about every national and regional coffee shop is offering some kind of National Coffee Day deal, ranging from a free coffee at 7-Eleven (with the purchase of a $2 breakfast sandwich) to BOGO coffee at Dunkin' Donuts to flat-out free coffee from noon to close at Stewart's Shops.

Here are my picks.

The Barsetto portable espresso maker for $48 with promo code WIZCSY36. Regular price: $59. Insert an espresso pod or ground coffee, add hot water, and press the pump to extract high-pressure coffee goodness from this travel-size machine.

BOGO Neuro Coffee ground beans or K-cups with promo code FREECOFFEE. This small-batch artisan coffee promises "improved brain health and function" thanks to the inclusion of coffee berry extract. There's also a Roaster's Club subscription service, and you can get 60 percent off your first month with promo code COFFEEDAY.

A free cup of coffee (up to $1.50) from Coupons.com. This one actually needs to be redeemed today, and it requires you to get the Coupons.com app. But you can get your coffee from just about anywhere (including Starbucks, which isn't running any kind of National Coffee Day deal of its own). Just make sure to keep your receipt, then submit it via the app for a $1.50 cashback refund. Other participating restaurants include Denny's, McDonald's, Peet's and Tim Horton's.

Free coffee at Barnes & Noble. Assuming you're still able to find one, the bookseller's cafe is offering a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.

Cinnabon

Free coffee at Cinnabon. Similarly, just show up at your local participating Cinnabon on Saturday for a free 12-ounce coffee, no purchase necessary. (Yeah, good luck walking out of there without a 'bon.)

Find any other great coffee deals out there? Share them in the comments!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!