Happy Green Monday, everyone! Or, as I like to call it, Retailers' Last Stab at a Made-Up Day to Goose Year-End Results. Because, let's face it, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, Small Business Saturday and other artificial excuses to offer deals squarely in the rear-view, stores have to do something.

Just what the heck is Green Monday? The term was coined by eBay back in 2007 to describe the "best sales day" in December -- typically the second Monday of the month.

Back then, two-day shipping wasn't nearly as prevalent, so this was also positioned as one of the last days to shop online and still receive purchases in time for Christmas.

You know what? Who cares if it's the retailer equivalent of Sweetest Day -- there are deals to be had, so let's see what might deserve some of your green today. And I'll start with Amazon, which is yet again offering deals on nearly all its Kindles, Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets, Echo devices and so on -- many at or very near Black Friday prices.

Amazon Echo: $69.99 (save $30) Ry Christ/CNET Bigger and better than the Echo Dot, Amazon's flagship smart speaker is very close to its Black Friday price. See at Amazon Echo review

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $59.99 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Just $10 more than the current price of Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7, the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 with $25 Google Play credit: $99.99 (save $114) Samsung Though not technically a Green Monday deal, it's occurring on Green Monday, and therefore worth inclusion. Samsung's entry-level tablet features a fairly low-resolution 9.6-inch screen and 16GB of expandable storage. Reviews at Walmart are mixed, but over at Best Buy (where it's currently $150), it has a 4.6-star average from over 6,000 buyers. See at Walmart

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $119.99 (save $50) CNET The step-down version of CNET's Editors' Choice pick Elite Active 65t, the "standard" 65t is still an excellent alternative to Apple AirPods -- and, at this price, a much cheaper one. See at Best Buy Elite 65t review

Lenovo Flex 14 laptop with i5, 8GB, 256GB, Active Pen: $722.49 (save $127.50 -- more if you use Ebates!) Lenovo Here's a portable with some horsepower, not the least of which is its 360-degree hinge and included Active Pen for drawing, sketching, takes notes and so on. Pro tip: Hit up cash-back service Ebates for a whopping extra 14 percent savings -- an extra $101.15 back in your pocket. See at Lenovo

That's it for now, but check back later -- we'll add more deals as we spot them!

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

Read more: The best gifts for 2018

Read more: The best gifts under $50

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!