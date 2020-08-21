James Martin/CNET

As my colleague Jessica Dolcourt noted so astutely this week, now may not be the time to spend $1,000 (or more) on a new phone. Alas, that's the price tag on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, and the Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300.

We've already gathered all the ways you can buy the new Galaxy phones, which just went on sale, but what about ways to save money on them? Are there deals to be had?

Yes, and there's one that's especially good (see below). Even so, I want to reiterate my suggestion from a few weeks ago: Forget the Note 20 and look for deals on the Note 10. At this writing, for example, you can get a -- a price that includes a 1-year warranty. That's close to half what you'd pay for the Note 20, while sacrificing very little. Plus, that version is unlocked and compatible with all AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

Just gotta have the latest and greatest? Let's take a look at your options.

The best Galaxy Note 20 deals right now

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are all offering the usual financing options: You pay the phone off over the course of 24 or 30 months. You'll also pay for service, of course, meaning you could be on the hook for as much as $100 monthly (or more) for at least two years.

However, AT&T appears to have the best option of the three: If you have a phone with a trade-in value of at least $60 (think: iPhone 7 and later, Galaxy S8 and later, etc.), you'll get bill credit worth $1,000 -- the entire cost of the Note 20. That's over 30 months, however, and of course you'll have to stay with AT&T that entire time. But this does effectively net you the phone for free.

If you're already an AT&T customer (or intend to be) and you have a Sam's Club membership, it appears you can get the same trade-in deal plus a $200 Sam's Club e-gift card.

(No membership? Here's how you can sign up for Sam's Club for $40 and get $45 in gift cards.)

At T-Mobile and Verizon, it's a BOGO affair: You can get a Note 20 free with the purchase of a second Note 20 (or a Note 20 Ultra). Just be sure to pay attention to the various requirements, such as activating one or more new lines of service and choosing from certain unlimited plans. Also be aware that these "free" phones come in the form of bill credit across the term of your financing plan, same as with AT&T.

As noted, these are the best deals I've spotted right now. I'll be adding others as I find them. In the meantime, if you've found a cheaper way to land Samsung's latest, tell me about it in the comments!

