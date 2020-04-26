These are the best dog movies to watch with your pup today

Disney

Your pet may have already told you the news, but in case you've missed it, today is National Pet Parents Day. It might not rank up there with Presidents Day or Thanksgiving, but I think it's great that there's a day set aside for us to think about our fuzzy partners. There are a lot of things you can do to celebrate the occasion: You can take your pet for a long walk about the block (please, wear a mask and practice social distancing), teach her a new trick or play some fetch. Or, just curl up on the sofa with your dog and watch a classic dog film. To help you, for your convenience.

This is so darned charming I barely have words for it -- but I fully appreciate the fact that I am extremely sentimental when it comes to poochies. I no longer have a dog in my life, and easily waste an hour a day watching clips of other people's dogs on YouTube. So this is right up my alley. And maybe yours, too.

Fandango Now assembled the list of dog films (which, to be clear, are movies about dogs, not films that are "dogs") from Rotten Tomato's list of the 80 best dog movies, ranked by Tomatometer. The end result is a page of virtually every adorable, heartwarming, tear-jerking, live-action and animated film from your childhood or your kids' childhood that you could want to see. You can rent most of these movies for as little as $3. A few, like 101 Dalmations, are only available to purchase, which I would suggest skipping. With that in mind, here's my list of personal favorites -- the best dog movies of all time, which are priced at just a few dollars for rental:

: Rotten Tomato's #1 dog movie, which you can rent for as little as $3.

: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit: Please tell me you've seen the most charming claymation film of all time. $4

: Spinal Tap for dog shows -- one of Christopher Guest's best mockumentaries. $4

: A family classic for $3.

: The Incredible Journey: My favorite live-action animal film of all time. How can you not love this road trip film featuring a cat and a pair of dogs? Rent for as little as $3.

