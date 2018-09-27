Buying something from eBay today? If it's priced $25 or higher, you can save 15 percent by applying promo code PICKSOON. And there's truth in coding, there: The deal is good only through 6 p.m. PT today. So you better pick... soon.

Some of eBay's past promo codes limited you to a maximum savings of $50, but this one is good for up to $100. So let's take a look at some particularly good items to consider buying today.

All the prices below reflect the 15-percent discount, and all are in stock as of this writing.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) for $501.50. Read CNET's review.

Apple AirPods for $126.61. Read CNET's review.

The Fitbit Versa for $170. Read CNET's review.

The refurbished Samsung Gear S3 Classic smartwatch for $152.96. Read CNET's review.

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + 4G LTE for $212.46. Read CNET's review.

The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man for $321.04. The game everyone's talking about...

One quick note: Although the discount code is good for just about anything, it's not good for absolutely everything. Exceptions include gift cards, paper money and real estate.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!