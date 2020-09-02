These are the best deals from Amazon's Samsung Week sale

Get ready for a cavalcade of sales. With Labor Day sales already in progress, Prime Day now happening sometime this fall and Black Friday/Cyber Monday still ahead of us, it seems like we're all in for one steady blur of deals between now and the end of the year. And here's one more: with deals on all sorts of Samsung products, from phones and TVs to smartwatches, SSD drives and flash drives.

So if you are in the mood to save some money, Prime Day is still too far away, and you have a hankering for Samsung in particular, be sure to browse the Samsung Sale page. It will run from now through Sept. 6 (which is more like a two-week sale, but that's just splitting hairs).

Here are a few of the best deals we've seen so far.

Josh Goldman/CNET Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch tablet with 128GB usually sells for $650, but it's 18% off during Samsung Week. It comes with the S pen stylus, and if you add a keyboard cover, you can transform this Android tablet into a 2-in-1 laptop. It runs for about 15 hours for essentially two days of battery between charges.

Samsung The Samsung Q90T Series is a new-for-2020 4K UHD model that usually sells for $2,698 -- but is currently 19% off. CNET hasn't reviewed this model so we don't have hands-on experience with it, but 4.3 stars on Amazon suggest it's a solid model, with reviews citing great color, good contrast, and improved motion smoothing over older models.

Samsung Samsung's DUO pad is a three-coil, dual-pad charger that can wirelessly charge two smartphones or other Qi-compatible devices at once at Fast Charge 2.0 speeds. Usually priced at $100, this sale price of $53 is 47% off and the best deal we could find anywhere right now.

