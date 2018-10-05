Adaptive Sound Technologies

When I mentally rank the big shopping days of the year, Columbus Day doesn't exactly rank up there with Black Friday or Prime Day. But whether or not you choose to celebrate, know that this weekend does have its share of good deals out there.

(Note that all these prices are for a limited time and, where applicable, while supplies last.)

Double cashback from Ebates: This popular service (a Cheapskate favorite) is offering double the usual cashback rates at over two dozen stores. Buying something from Groupon, for example? You'll get a 6 percent rebate instead of the usual 3 percent. You can even get as much as 5 percent back on Amazon purchases, though only in certain categories.

Columbus Day sale at Sam's Club: The warehouse is having a fairly generic sale, but with some big discounts on things like mattresses and refrigerators. Nonmembers can purchase certain items in the sale, but there's a 10 percent surcharge. (Depending on the price of the item, you might be better off just paying $45 to become a member.)

The Sound+Sleep SE sound machine for $69.99 with promo code CHEAPSLEEP: Cheapskate exclusive! Normally $79.99, and priced at $112 at Amazon, this nightstand-friendly machine can generate dozens of sounds designed to help you drift off. It also has a pair of USB ports for charging your phone and whatnot. Handy!

Save 20 percent on Brooklyn Bedding mattresses with promo code COLUMBUS20: Yep, mattress sales are big on Columbus Day. This outfit offers both memory-foam and latex options, with a 120-day trial and free shipping and returns. You can also save 30 percent on sheets and pillows with code ACCESSORIES30.

Read more: How to buy a mattress online

Save an extra 15 percent at World Wide Stereo with promo code CDAY: Sellers of higher-end audio-video gear, World Wide Stereo is letting you snag an extra 15 percent off select headphones, speakers and more. A good bet: The Klipsch RW-1 wireless reference speaker, which is priced here (and everywhere else) at $249 -- but the code knocks that down to $211.65.

InMotion

The InMotion Solowheel Glide 3 electric unicycle for $810 with promo code CHEAPWHEELS: Cheapskate exclusive! If you live or work in a city, I can think of no cooler way to get around. This single-wheel scooter can go up to 30 miles on a charge, at a top speed of 19 mph. It also has a telescoping handle so you can wheel it around, luggage-style, when not riding.

The Bohm B76 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $54.97 with promo code CHEAPPHONES. Cheapskate exclusive! Available in black or tan and normally priced at $109.95, these cushy folding 'phones offer active noise-cancellation technology and large, easy-to-find-by-feel volume buttons.

That's it for now, but check back soon, as I'll be adding more deals as I find them!

