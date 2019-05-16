These are our 11 favorite gifts for Father's Day in 2019

Photo by Archives Piccard Family

Dads can be tough to shop for -- but we have to try.

This year, Father's Day falls on June 16, and we've rounded up a selection of no-brainer gifts that run the gamut from 100% practical to unconstrained luxury. From coffee to camping gear to tools, there's something here that will show your appreciation for your dad.

These products and services are independently chosen by our editors, and are presented from least to most expensive. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Flowfold RFID Card Holder Wallet ($15) Flowfold This lightweight, streamlined wallet has room enough for only a few cards and bills -- a welcome change for dads accustomed to sitting on a bulky leather patty. Plus, the RFID blocking technology keeps financial info safe from sneaky digital thieves. See at Amazon

Atlas Coffee Club subscription (starts at $60 for 3 months) Atlas Coffee Club Dads get tired, and a hot cup of coffee is usually warmly received. An Atlas Coffee Club gift subscription will set him up with one new bag of single origin coffee, a postcard from its source country and brewing tips -- all delivered to his doorstep monthly. You can choose how much coffee to send as well as whether it's whole bean or ground and a light or dark roast. See at Atlas Coffee Club

Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60 or less) Sarah Tew/CNET Help your dad move on from his VHS collection with Roku's gateway to online entertainment bliss. Using a common HDMI connection, this tiny device will give him access to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. See at Amazon Read full review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (often on sale for $90) Sarah Tew/CNET The Paperwhite is not only the best value in Amazon's lineup of Kindle e-readers, it's the best overall choice for most people. Note that it's frequently discounted to $90 -- so keep your eyes peeled for a sale before you pull the trigger. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bosch PS31-2A cordless drill ($99) Bosch Some dads love drills -- and this is the best one in the $100 price range. You get a professional-caliber drill decked out with integrated LED lights that's rated for 265 inch-pounds of torque. It's strong enough to blast through drywall, wood and metal. And it comes with a 12-volt charger, a set of screwdriver bits and a handy carrying case. See at Amazon

Nomad Base Station Hub Edition ($100) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple may have dropped the ball on its AirPower charging mat, but there are other ways to get multi-device charging. Nomad has built its own version, looking a bit like an AirPower mockup by way of a cigar bar. With a wide padded leather cover over two charging coils, it'll power up two phones, a phone and a set of AirPods, or any other Qi-ready combination. Add in the two powered USB ports on the back (one type-A, one type-C), and it just may cover all your battery-based needs. See at Amazon

Nest Hello doorbell ($229) Tyler Lizenby/CNET All dads want to know: who's at the door? At $229, Nest's Hello doorbell isn't cheap but it's one of our favorites. Sure, it's great-looking -- but it also offers optional facial recognition, integration with a bunch of other smart home gear and consistent performance. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

REI Co-op Kingdom Insulated Sleep System 40 ($279) REI Dads who love to camp will enjoy REI's "sleep system," which includes an insulated air mattress, a fitted sheet, a top sheet, a quilted comforter and a Bravo hand pump that delivers unparalleled firmness. REI says that the sleep system's insulation will keep dad warm in temperatures down to about 40 degrees. See at REI

Fluance RT82 turntable ($300) Sarah Tew/CNET Some dads love to play their vinyls but no longer have the equipment to do it. The $300 Fluance RT82 will give them everything they need with detailed, full sound, auto-start on/off and adjustable feet. It doesn't have an onboard preamp, however; if they're looking for a turntable that will plug straight into any receiver, we recommend the comparably-priced Music Hall MMF-1.3. See at Fluance Read more

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones ($350) David Carnoy/CNET Beats are for kids. Help your pops escape the clatter of modern life with Sony's top notch Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones. Appropriately sophisticated for an adult, they're comfortable to wear and deliver terrific sound quality, enduring battery life and quick charging. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

iPad Air (starts at $479) An iPad for dad. The new iPad Air, released in March, is a rehash of 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017, with a nearly identical design but a few newer components including a Retina display and the same A12 Bionic processor used in the iPhone XS. See at Amazon Read the CNET preview