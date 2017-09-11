These are Amazon's new Fire TVs, report says

AFTVnews

Amazon has two new Fire TVs coming out later in 2017, according to a report today by AFTVnews.

AFTVnews says both TVs will be able to handle 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second.

The "mid-tier model" will reportedly rely on a dongle like Google's Chromecast. It's expected to be priced somewhere in the $60 to $80 range, and has an expected October release.

The cube-shaped Fire TV is expected to be Amazon's high-end Fire TV. AFTVnews reports that it is equipped with far-field microphones and integrated speaker, as well as an LED light bar. The light bar suggests Alexa compatibility, which would allow for remote voice commands.

The upcoming premium Fire TV is expected to be announced later, with the possibility of availability in late 2017 or early next year. AFTVnews estimates that it will cost over $100.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.