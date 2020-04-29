CNET también está disponible en español.

These AI generated memes are bizarre and profound

Mostly they make no sense, but some will mess with entire whole world view.

For an entire generation reared in the murky dark corners of the internet, memes are the preferred mode of communication. They help us deal with catastrophic events and manage existential dread; they can even help shape the spread of diseases like the coronavirus. They keep us sane in troubled times.

But what happens when you remove the human element of memes, and have an AI create them instead?

Chaos. That's what. Beautiful chaos.

Imgflip has created an AI that generates captions for some of the most popular memes of the last decade and beyond. They're disarmingly good, but also weird enough to create that uncanny valley sensation.  

Sometimes they almost work...

And sometimes they make zero sense whatsoever.

But plenty of folks online have had great success in using the generator to create incredibly bizarre and often profound memes.

The AI was trained using public images generated by users of the Imgflip Meme Generator. An entire article on how the AI was developed can be found here.  

In the meantime, I'll just leave y'all with this...

