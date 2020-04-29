These AI generated memes are bizarre and profound

For an entire generation reared in the murky dark corners of the internet, memes are the preferred mode of communication. They help us deal with catastrophic events and manage existential dread; they can even help shape the spread of diseases like the coronavirus. They keep us sane in troubled times.

But what happens when you remove the human element of memes, and have an AI create them instead?



Chaos. That's what. Beautiful chaos.

Imgflip

Imgflip has created an AI that generates captions for some of the most popular memes of the last decade and beyond. They're disarmingly good, but also weird enough to create that uncanny valley sensation.



Sometimes they almost work...

Imgflip

And sometimes they make zero sense whatsoever.

Imgflip

But plenty of folks online have had great success in using the generator to create incredibly bizarre and often profound memes.

Off-topic but if you haven't discovered the AI meme generator, it's brought me quire a lot of joy in these dark times. https://t.co/tqV3te3h64 pic.twitter.com/ZwRwDVrHDf — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) April 29, 2020

AI meme generator is extremely good pic.twitter.com/18Et5v61RV — My Cam-ical Romance (@CeeFuu) April 30, 2020

this AI meme generator is amazing pic.twitter.com/osUPCHYcZS — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 29, 2020

The AI was trained using public images generated by users of the Imgflip Meme Generator. An entire article on how the AI was developed can be found here.

In the meantime, I'll just leave y'all with this...