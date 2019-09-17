Got power? Today I bring you power to stay, power to go, power to keep all your gear charged everywhere all the time. Because, let's face it, we live and die by the phone, so keeping your battery topped off is critical. I particularly like the one with the solar panels, arguably the most versatile power bank I've ever used.

Lecone Where is it written that Qi charging stands all have to be ugly black plastic slabs? This one is quite the opposite, with a modern-looking silver base and fabric-covered dual-coil charging area. Click the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code 4WEB5O53 at checkout to chop more than $7 off the regular price. Although the stand can deliver up to 10 watts of charging power, it's up to you to supply the requisite USB outlet. Some stands come with an AC adapter, though most cost quite a bit more.

ChubaTech Previously priced as high as $30, this surprisingly compact power bank (sold by ChubaTech) features an LCD screen that shows remaining power and two built-in charging cords: Lightning and Micro-USB. It also has a standard Type-A USB output and a USB-C adapter. Take note, however, that many of the user reviews on this product page refer to a completely different power bank, so the overall rating really doesn't apply here.

Ayyie This may be my new favorite mobile charger, because it's uniquely suited for apocalypse survival. You know how tons of chargers say they're "solar," but then you find out the solar panels aren't actually included? This one has an integrated 3-panel cover that unfolds for sun-powered juicing. What's more, it has a pair of 2.1-amp USB outputs, an LED flashlight and a Qi charging pad! It's also ruggedized to be shockproof, dustproof and waterproof. So, yeah, it pretty much does all the things, for a price that rivals (or beats) some 20,000-mAh power banks that just do one thing. Bring on the apocalypse! Promo code YDUNVN22 drops the price to just $27.99.

Novoo Need something a little more robust for things like extended camping trips or winter power outages? This "generator" houses a 62,400-mAh battery and can power just about anything. It has a 12V DC cigarette-lighter output, three Power Delivery (PD) USB ports, one Type-C USB port and a small-appliance AC outlet. It's a luggable, too, thanks to the built-in carrying handle. An LCD shows the status of the battery and all the ports, while an optional solar charger lets you keep the juice flowing indefinitely. Promo code W77EE32B saves you 30% on the purchase.

Bonus deal: Score a 14-inch Dell Vostro laptop for $299

Need a cheapie laptop for basic computing stuff? This is a pretty smoking deal, but like a lot of Dell deals, it won't last long. For a limited time, the Dell Vostro 14 3000 is just $299 with promo code BIZLT299. Regular price: $539.

This configuration includes a 7th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 14-inch non-touch display. Don't expect razor-sharp images from the screen's 1,366x768 resolution, which ideally would be a bit higher given the size.

Likewise, don't expect blazing performance, especially given the mechanical hard drive. But you get Windows 10 Pro, a removable (!) battery and a DVD drive (!!).

Definitely not bad for $299.

