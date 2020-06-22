Soundpeats

Size matters. Choose wireless earbuds that have a small charging case, for example, and you'll have to charge that case fairly often. Opt for something a little larger, however, and you'll have juice to burn. Fortunately, a larger case doesn't necessarily mean a larger price, as evidenced by this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code CNET6DE3. Regular price: $46.

I've been testing these the past few days and must admit to being impressed. Once you figure out the correct way to seat them in your ears (the orientation isn't immediately obvious), they fit snugly and create a good noise-isolating, bass-enhancing seal. (Your mileage may vary; you may have to experiment with the three different ear-tips sizes to find the best fit.)

I'm no audiophile, but I listened to a lot of different music and found the overall sound quality to be nicely balanced, clean and crisp, with just the right amount of bass. I played some videos and had no issues with audio sync. But phone calls weren't great; although I could hear the caller just fine, my voice quality was described as "a little staticky" and "mediocre overall."

Did I mention these are $32? If you want the best earbuds for phone calls, look elsewhere. But for music, these are surprisingly good. They're IPX7-rated waterproof, too.

And the case! It relies on USB-C charging and packs a 3,000-mAh battery, which Soundpeats says can net you up to 100 total hours of playtime. It also has a standard Type-A USB port, meaning you can jack in your phone or another device for some backup power.

The case is chunky, though; you probably wouldn't like the bulge it produces in a jeans pocket. That's the trade-off for making fewer trips to the charging cord.

I continue to be amazed by the wireless earbuds you can get for $50 or less. This is yet another good entry in that rapidly expanding category. To hear more (see what I did there?), check out the latest episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, below!

Now playing: Watch this: Trying the best cheap wireless earbuds under $40

