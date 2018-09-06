Olala

The vast majority of mobile chargers (also known as power banks) require you to BYO cables. That's a first-world problem if ever I heard one, but it's a hassle all the same.

Ideally, a charger should have the cable you need built right in, so there's one less thing to bring, clutter up your carry-on and accidentally leave behind in the hotel room.

Today I bring you two such chargers, each priced way below normal (and each available from Olala Gadgets via Amazon while supplies last). First up: The Olala S70-i 7800mAh portable charger with built-in Lightning and Micro-USB cables for $15 with promo code 50OLALA1. Regular price: $30.

Those cables tuck away in side channels when not in use. There's also a 2.4A USB port in case you need to charge, say, a second Lightning device or an old-fangled Mini-USB item. (I'm looking at you, graphing calculators.)

One other nice little perk: There's a built-in LED flashlight. You will, however, need to BYO AC adapter to recharge the charger -- preferably one that outputs 2A at least. That way it can fully recharge in about 4.5 hours.

Next up: The Olala Slide S75 7500mAh portable charger with built-in Lighting and USB cables for $17 with promo code 50OLALA1SP. Regular price: $34.

It's similar to the first one, but different: A sliding top cover reveals the two built-in cables, one Lightning and one USB. The latter is a Type-A input cable, which makes it a little easier to actually recharge the charger. (Just plug it into your laptop, for example.) You can also use the included Micro-USB cable to recharge the usual way, as there's a Micro-USB input as well.

Need to power a non-Lightning device? The Slide includes the obligatory standard USB port for plugging in just about anything.

Both chargers have average user ratings of around 4 stars, and most of those ratings check out, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. Why aren't the scores higher? I'd say quality control: A handful of users apparently received bum units. But Olala offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and one-year warranty, so I have no qualms about recommending them. Indeed, I've owned an S70-i for a couple years. It's been rock-solid.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: I'm a big fan of standing desks -- as long as they're adjustable, because sometimes I prefer to sit. Electric ones are nice, but, wow, pricey.

Gas pistons FTW! For a limited time, Besteker (via Amazon) has this Ansteker adjustable standing desk for $100 with promo code 27LZECU2. Regular price: $200, and a lot of very similar desks are priced in that same range.

This dual-level desk has a keyboard tray, which is crucial for keeping your keys and monitor at comfortable heights. It raises and lowers via a gas piston.

It also has two items I haven't seen before: A slot for a tablet (in case that's your laptop of choice) and a little drawer!

For $100, I'm liking this. A lot.

