These 1080p webcams are in stock right now, starting at $28

If you're like me, you didn't even realize your laptop didn't have a webcam built in until your first pandemic-era Zoom call from home. That's right -- it turns out that a lot of modern laptops skip the webcam entirely, or install such a terrible one that it's barely usable. If you need to snag a webcam for this new Age of Web Conferencing, I've got some good news: You don't need to spend much money to get a full HD webcam that you can plug into your laptop or desktop. In fact, I found three that, when you factor in discounts, cost just $28 to $32.

VVCAR VVCAR's 1080P Webcam is a full HD camera that captures video at 30 fps. It has a wide-angle 100-degree lens and the camera can swivel through a full 360 degrees around the base (which sits on your monitor). It performs automatic color correction and brightness adjustments based on the ambient light levels as well. The camera features a single built-in microphone and connects to your computer with a standard USB 2.0 connector. If you worry about privacy, you'll appreciate that this camera has a physical privacy cover you can use to obscure the lens. Usually $56, you can get this webcam for $28 right now when you apply discount code 9C8VCFL9 at checkout.

Zealinno This 120-degree wide-angle webcam produces full HD video at 30 frames per second and includes dual microphones and noise-cancellation technology to filter out ambient noise. It's easy to position thanks to both horizontal and vertical pivots, which let you point it up-down and side-to-side. A standard USB 2.0 port connects to your PC. It includes low-light correction to enhance brightness and contrast. Note that this webcam doesn't have a privacy cover for the lens. The Zealinno 1080P Webcam usually sells for $64, but you can get it now for $32 when you apply coupon code YYNNOOS9 at checkout. Regular $64 Which is $32 with promo code YYNNOOS9

Puiuisoul The Puiuisoul 1080P HD Auto Focus Webcam has a prominent privacy cover to prevent the full HD 90-degree wide-angle lens from capturing video when it's not in use. It pivots and tilts on its stand and includes automatic low-light adjustment, as well as noise reduction for the integrated microphone. Usually selling for $53, you can get it now for $32 when you apply coupon code W5O3QPBM at checkout.

