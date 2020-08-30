iPhone 'batterygate' settlement: There's still time to claim your $25

Angela Lang/CNET

Still have your original iPhone SE or an iPhone 6, 6S, 7 or one of the Plus models? If you live in the US, you may be able to get up to $25 back from Apple as part of a class-action settlement. What is "batterygate?" In 2017 Apple revealed that it slows down iPhones as they age in order to preserve battery life. That news didn't sit well with a lot of people, who were unaware that the company's iOS software was doing this automatically. As a result, Apple apologized and made it easier to monitor battery health and, for a time, it also cut the prices for battery replacements.

It still didn't stop lawsuits, and the iPhone-maker agreed in March to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed against it, though it also denied any wrongdoing in the case. Now, those who qualify are able to submit their claims for their share at a website set up by the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the site, those looking to file need to be, or were, "a United States owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later" or an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus owner that "ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017."

Filers will also need to have had "experienced diminished performance on your device(s)."

Those looking to make a claim, which could be worth roughly $25 per device though the exact number will vary depending on the number of claims filed, will need to do so before Oct. 6, 2020.

While forms could be submitted online or via mail, you'll need to have your iPhone's serial number to be able to file, which could be challenging if you've since sold, traded in or upgraded your older iPhone. A search tool is available to help look up serial numbers using your Apple ID email address.