There's now an app in case you want to… um… analyze your farts

Baskoro Lanjar Prasetyo / Getty Images

They say there's an app for everything. Now there really is.

A new app is now available called Fartr, and it's exactly what you're thinking. The program lets you record, analyze and share your farts. Fartr cuts through the old taboos and calls itself the "official app of the body positive movement."

All you need to do is hold anywhere on the screen and, well, pass gas (preferably away from your loved ones or strangers) to take a recording. Fartr interprets the audio with a special algorithm and analyzes your flatulence based on volume, length, pitch and rhythm. The app will also provide a unique description of the "sound." Fartr might describe it like a tuba, a flute or "two farts holding hands," according to the app's description.

The fun doesn't stop there. Next, you'll get your Fartr score, which can be shared over text, email or social media if you're particularly proud or competitive.

"At Fartr, we believe flatulence can be beautiful and unique, and we have built an app to capture that," the company said in a release on Thursday.

It's $2 to take part in this potty humor, but a percentage of the proceeds are donated to causes that support Crohn's and Colitis research, the release said. Fartr is available on Android and iOS.

Now playing: Watch this: Get started with animoji on iPhone X