There's now a limited-edition Taco Bell themed Xbox One X, because why not

Xbox

Your Taco Bell habit might not do much for your cholesterol, but it might get you a new Xbox.

From Oct. 18-21, if you buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box, you could win a limited-edition Xbox One X, according to a blogpost Wednesday. In addition, winners could also get three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

The console even makes the Taco Bell ring or bong sound when you turn it on, lest you want to forget how you got it.

The blogpost also said one console will be given out every 10 minutes.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox's greaseproof controller isn't exactly greaseproof

This isn't the first time Xbox has delved into the food world. In September, Xbox Australia made 200 greaseproof controllers (it was coated in polyurethane) in honor of the full release of PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds.