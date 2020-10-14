There's no need to shout with this $32 wireless lapel microphone

Bietrun

Thanks to podcasts, TikTok, Twitch and all the other things my dad has never heard of, it seems like everyone needs some sort of microphone these days. I've always been partial to the modest little lavalier mic -- you can clip it to your shirt or collar, and it's barely visible on video but sounds great. Whatever you're doing with your 15 minutes of fame, I've got a tip for you: Here's a . Regularly $50, you can save $18 right now on the Bietrun UHF Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone System when you claim the coupon on the product page and add promo code 30N3QHG4 at checkout.

There's actually quite a bit in this $32 box. There are three different microphones, for example: a wireless headset mic, a clip-on lavalier, and a handheld microphone. The system gets about six hours of runtime between charges, and you can transmit from up to 165 feet from the receiver thanks to the UHF wireless radio.

If you're new to all this, don't worry -- it's super-easy to get up and running. Charge up both the transmitter and receiver, plug the receiver into your recording or streaming device, and clip on the mic.

The receiver plugs into whatever device you want to use to capture the audio -- it includes both 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch plugs for the mic port on your camera or laptop, and you can even record directly into a phone via the audio port (or use a Lightning adapter on an iPhone). Then turn on both devices, and you're in business. This isn't Bluetooth, so there isn't even a need to pair anything.

So whether you're recording a podcast or going live on Instagram, this is a pretty inexpensive way to get into wireless audio.

This deal should run through Oct. 24, or while supplies last.

