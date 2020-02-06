There's already a $5,000 Joker-Harley Quinn case for the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip

Caviar

A 24-karat gold phone case themed out with DC Universe characters Joker and Harley Quinn is already out for Samsung's rumored second foldable phone. The case, reported earlier Thursday by Mashable, is made by Russian jeweler Caviar to fit the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip.

The phone case resembles the top halves of two playing cards, with Harley Quinn as the queen of diamonds and the Joker as, well, the joker. The phone folds along the line between the two villains. It's coated in jewelry varnish, Caviar says, as well as "999 gold using Double Electroplated technology and decorated with embossed engraving in the form of card suits."

You can preorder it now for $5,210, with only 54 cases available.

Samsung is expected to unveil its second foldable phone, which is rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, during its Unpacked event. Samsung Unpacked is set to take place on Feb. 11, 2020. The teaser trailer for the event says the new phone will "Change the shape of the future."

The tech giant could also announce the Samsung Galaxy S20, new Galaxy Buds, an AirDrop rival called Quick Share, updates to the Bixby voice assistant, a Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker, phone cases, wireless charging pads and a new tablet, fitness tracker or smartwatch.