The Pokemon Company probably reached a tipping point when it released a Pokemon that looks like a bong with eyes on it. After finding inspiration in cherries, cakes and other foodstuffs, the company has now expanded into heavy metal musicians. Hello Obstagoon.
Obstagoon is a regional-specific final evolved form of Zigzagoon that looks incredibly similar to Gene Simmons of Kiss. The racoon hybrid shares Simmons' trademark black-and-white stage makeup look as well as his angry, tongue-sticking-out persona.
How does Gene Simmons feel about it? He's taken it really well, actually.
"Pokemon has been part of our household for decades, ever since our kids first discovered them," he said in a statement to Newsweek on Wednesday. "To see Pokemon pay homage to KISS is flattering."
Although, Simmons' reaction on Twitter was slightly more muted.
The Pokemon Company introduced Obstagoon as one of the new species featuring in the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games for the Nintendo Switch. Neither The Pokemon Company nor Pokemon game developer GameFreak have released an official statement about the similarities between Obstagoon and Simmons.
Catch Pokemon Sword and Shield when they're released worldwide Nov. 15.
Tech infiltrates board games of the future at Gen Con 2019: Get ready for AR Pictionary and killer robot vacuums.
How a soccer-mad Californian kicked off megarich global sports machine: When Bruce Osterman brought American money to a lowly English sports team, no one could have predicted what happened next.
Nintendo Switch
-
Review•Nintendo Switch review: Pure fun on a big-screen TV or on the go
-
Preview•Nintendo Switch: All the latest details
-
How To•Prime Day 2019 best gaming deals: Oculus Go 32GB for $159, Nintendo Switch for $329 and more available now
-
News•Nintendo Switch is getting upgraded display from Sharp, report says
Discuss: There's a Pokemon inspired by Gene Simmons and he's taking it really well
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.